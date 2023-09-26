There will be some street closures and Muni interruptions on SF's Nob Hill through Wednesday due to a "VIP visit" which is obviously President Biden.

As we reported Monday, President Biden is coming to the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon for some fundraising events, including a pricey affair tonight in Atherton and another at the home of Democratic donor Gretchen Sisson, wife of Facebook co-founder Andrew McCollum, tomorrow. Air Force One was scheduled to land at Moffett Field in Mountain View sometime before 4 p.m.

So, if you see some unusual motorcades or weird air traffic, now you know why — and hopefully no aerospace hobbyists were hoping to do any flyovers of the area in the next 24 hours, because they will receive quick escorts from fighter jets, like one did back in June.

The SFMTA put up an "event street closure" notice starting Tuesday at noon and lasting through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The whole area around the Fairmont Hotel and Chinatown will be impacted in that buses and cable cars will not be allowed to pass very close. The California Street cable car will be replaced by a bus, and the Powell/Hyde and Powell/Mason cable cars will both be switching back at Powell and Jackson, and the route between Market Street and Jackson will be replace by buses.

In a Monday tweet, the agency said the event was a "VIP visit."

HeadsUp: Tomorrow, 9/26, thru Wed., 9/27, there will be multiple street closures in the Chinatown area due to a VIP visit.

Unlike with most event closures, this one is coming with a total clearing of the streets around the Fairmont, including any cars that were silly enough to park there. KPIX reports that on Tuesday afternoon, pedestrians were still milling about the area, but tow trucks were coming to remove any remaining parked cars.

Biden may not have stayed in the city when he was here in June, because we don't recall any of this Muni re-routing going on.

In addition to two campaign fundraisers on Wednesday, the White House press office says that the President will meet with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) in SF as well.

