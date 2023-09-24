- The 33rd Annual Autumn Moon Festival took over Grant Avenue in Chinatown Saturday with a parade of lion dancers and Chef Martin Yan on hand, and it continues Sunday. Sunday’s highlights will include Taiwanese comic Tai Chi Yuan, a Barbie and Ken look-alike contest at 3:30 p.m., and the grand finale dragon parade at 4:45 p.m. [Chronicle]
- Meanwhile, the only-in-SF leather sexytime festival Folsom Street Fair returns Sunday for its 40th iteration, and brings a handful of street closures to SoMa. Plus, the Cole Valley Fair will jam Cole Street with food, art, and vintage cars, but there will also be some Muni reroutes. [KPIX]
- Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting late Friday morning on Alhambra Avenue, and found the shooting victim was a two-year-old toddler. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, and police are still unclear on the motive or circumstances. [Bay Area News Group]
- Caltrain reports that one person was struck by a train and killed Saturday afternoon, just south of Potrero Hill. [NBC Bay Area]
- Senor Sisig and Mitchell’s Ice Cream are doing an ice cream collaboration for Filipino American History Month in October, and this "Filipino Mangonada" will be available all month at both shops. [Examiner]
- Legendary park ranger Betty Reid Soskin turned 102 on Friday, and celebrated the day by visiting students at her namesake Betty Reid Soskin Middle School in El Sobrante. [KTVU]
Image: @SFPDChief via Twitter