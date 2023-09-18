A first of its kind (at least for San Francisco?) marathon festival of the films of Meryl Streep — eight of them anyway — is coming to the 4 Star Theater in the Richmond District, and it's a benefit for Queer LifeSpace.

Do you know all the lines from The Devil Wears Prada by heart? Can you rattle off all of Meryl Streep's 21 Oscar nominations and three wins? For both serious and casual fans of Streep, there's a unique opportunity coming next weekend (Sept. 29 to Oct. 1) to watch eight of her films over the course of three days with some like-minded fans.

"The reality is, everybody loves Meryl. Even those who criticize her, claiming she's overrated, cannot deny her influence and impact," say the organizers of Merylthon, a weekend benefit for nonprofit LGBTQ+ counseling agency Queer LifeSpace. "From her beginnings as a character actress, she became one of Hollywood's leading ladies, demonstrating an uncanny ability to inhabit her roles fully... Yet, Meryl Streep is not just a paragon of acting prowess. She is an impassioned advocate for feminism and equality, bringing a fierce commitment to these principles both in her roles and in her off-screen activities."

It's going to be a lot of Meryl, in recent and not-so-recent roles. And, these marathon double-features — with a double double-feature on Saturday — come with drag-performance breaks in between.

Merylthon kicks off at the 4 Star Theater on Friday September 29 with a double feature dubbed "Doubt Becomes Her" [Doubt (2008) and Death Becomes Her (1992)]. That will be followed on Saturday by early and late programs — "Into the River Wild" and "She-Devil Wears Prada" — with a "Night of 1000 Meryls" costume contesst in between. And on Sunday, it's "Mamma Julia" with a closing reception at 7 p.m. See the full schedule below.

Organizers say that 80% of the tickets sold will be weekend passes ($119) or double-feature passes ($29), but a few single-screening tickets will be available.

Drag star Juanita MORE!, who gave proceeds from her annual Pride party to Queer LifeSpace this year, will be hosting the opening night reception.

Find passes here. See more info here.

Friday, September 29th

I. DOUBT BECOMES HER

5:00pm — Opening Reception & Blessing - hosted by Juanita More!

6:30pm — Screening of "Doubt" (2008)

8:45pm — Intermission Drag Performance by Fauxnique

9:00pm — Screening of "Death Becomes Her" (1992)

Saturday, September 30th

II. INTO THE RIVER WILD (Matinee)

10:30am — Brunch & fireside chat with Michael Schulman, New Yorker writer and author of the book Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep (2016)

11:30am — Screening of "The River Wild" (1994)

2:00pm — Intermission Drag Performance by Jubilee

2:15pm — Screening of "Into the Woods" (2014)

III. SHE-DEVIL WEARS PRADA (Evening)

5:00pm — Night of 1000 Meryl's: Juried Costume Contest w/ Prizes

5:30pm — Screening of "She-Devil" (1989)

7:45pm — Intermission Drag Performance by Mary Vice

8:00pm — Screening of "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)

10:00pm — Cocktails and light bites at Violet's

Sunday, October 1st

IV. MAMMA JULIA!

1:00pm — Panel Discussion: "Is Meryl Streep a Queer Icon?" featuring Peaches Christ, Erin Carlson (author of Queen Meryl) & Michael Foulk (Queer Theory 101 @ the Alamo Drafthouse)

2:00pm — Screening of "Mamma Mia!" (2008)

4:15pm — Intermission Drag Performance by Katya Smirnoff-Skyy

4:30pm — Screening of "Julie & Julia" (2009)

7:00pm — Closing Reception



Top image: SFist