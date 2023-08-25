A 21-year-old Oakland woman was arrested in a Tenderloin drug bust that turned up more than three pounds of illegal narcotics, and, more shockingly, she had her two-year-old child with her when arrested.

That’s quite a haul we see here from a Tuesday drug bust in the Tenderloin, where SFPD officers say they seized suspected fentanyl, base rock cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, Oxycodone, and Xanax, as well as a loaded gun and piles of cash. Though that’s not the most alarming aspect to this arrest. Because as KRON4 reports, the arrested 21-year-old suspect Juleisy Moncada had her two-year-old child with her when arrested in the Tenderloin.

Our ongoing efforts to curb dangerous drugs in the Tenderloin led by the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC) resulted in another drug dealing arrest, the seizure of roughly 3.5 lbs. of narcotics, and a loaded firearm. ➡️ https://t.co/IbXXc7FbAh pic.twitter.com/nBxzmEDhEp — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 25, 2023



We should note that it is not clear that Moncada is accused of actively dealing drugs at the time of the arrest, though SFPD charges that they “seized suspected narcotics from her person” during the Tenderloin arrest. But we should also note that given the huge stash of narcotics and loaded gun they found when subsequently searching her Oakland home, this was probably not the best environment for rearing a toddler.

And SFPD says in a release they’d been on Moncada’s tail for more than a month. “On August 22, 2023, at approximately 2:40 PM the Narcotics Unit officers located the suspect, identified as 21-year-old female Juleisy Moncada, in her vehicle on the 100 block of Russ Street,” the release says. “During the arrest, Moncada was with her 2-year-old child, and officers located and seized suspected narcotics from her person.”

The release adds that “With Moncada’s permission, her child was placed into the custody of a relative.”

In addition to drug charges, Moncada was charged with child endangerment.

It seems like this operation may have been bolstered by bringing the California Highway Patrol and state National Guard to prosecute Tenderloin drug operations. DA Brooke Jenkins said in a statement after the arrests that “I would like to commend the San Francisco Police Department as well as our other federal and state law enforcement partners who are working together through the drug market agency coordination center.” So there was seemingly some state-level help, and in terms of “federal” law enforcement, the SFPD’s release does cite DEA involvement.

The SFPD says this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

