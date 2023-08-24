San Francisco's latest effort at temporarily activating the plaza in front of City Hall, a four-day, county-fair-style carnival, begins at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and runs through the weekend.

For those of us not headed to the playa this weekend, there's a carnival in town, and it has a Ferris wheel and spinning teacups and everything. The carnival has been installed on Fulton Street in the area near UN Plaza, between the Main Library and the Asian Art Museum.

We first heard about this carnival late last month, with Mayor London Breed saying it "is one of many ways we are creating joy and celebrating in the heart of our city."

Entry to the carnival requires $10, but it's some sort of coupon situation where you can use the $10 toward rides or food.

There will be Hawaiian shave ice! Cotton candy! Hand-dipped corn dogs!

The carnival will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 12:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.