Federal and local authorities conducted a sting operation after U.S. Customs agents recently discovered a package full of the party/date-rape drug GHB being shipped to a nail salon in Fairfax.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigations Unit announced this week that it had assisted federal authorities in arresting a suspect, Long Tran, after Tran was found to be receiving 3.5 kilograms of GHB in the mail, presumably from overseas.

The package had been flagged by Customs agents and handed over to Homeland Security, who then contacted the Marin County Sheriff's Office. Bringing in the help of the U.S. Postal Service, authorities monitored the "controlled delivery" of the package to the unnamed nail salon in Fairfax. After Tran took custody of the drugs, he was placed under arrest, the sheriff's office said.

GHB (gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid), well known as a party drug in the rave and circuit party communities, is also known to be used as a date-rape drug — though the Marin County Sheriff's Office seemed to only believe it was the latter. The drug is used clinically as a treatment for narcolepsy, and acts as a central nervous system depressant, with effects similar to alcohol.

3.5 kilograms is equivalent to 3,500 doses, authorities say, which would have a street value of $15,000 to $20,000.

It's not clear when Tran may have his first court appearance.