- Amazon has resumed the application process for constructing a 650,000-square-foot delivery center on a 6-acre property in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood. The e-commerce company originally filed for the project in 2021 after acquiring the site at 900 7th St. from Recology for $200 million, but it was halted in 2022 due to a dispute regarding zoning regulations. [SFGATE]
- In Contra Costa County, a handful of dead birds and several sets of trapped mosquitoes have been confirmed as carrying the West Nile virus. Since 2005, 75 county residents have contracted the virus. [KPIX]
- San Mateo’s annual Bay Area Aloha Festival on Saturday saw increased attendance this year, attributed to the Hawaii wildfires. The event not only celebrated Hawaiian culture, music, dance, and food, but also served as a platform this year to raise awareness and funds for relief efforts. [KPIX]
- The Lake Tahoe region is experiencing a concerning increase in the number of black bears being struck and fatally injured by vehicles, with at least 20 reported bear fatalities and seven more injured due to vehicle collisions over the past five weeks. That’s more than the expected average of around four or five in a similar timeframe, and could rise as bear activity heightens in preparation for winter. [ABC7]
- Mayor London Breed announced this week that more than 13,000 City College of San Francisco students will have their outstanding school fees cleared with the help of $2.1 million from the city. This initiative pertains to students enrolled in San Francisco's Free City College program who have unpaid fees for transcripts, materials, or late withdrawals from August 2017 to December 2022. [Standard]
- Over the weekend, firefighters in the Bay Area faced two separate brush fires: one near Collier Canyon Road in Livermore Hills, which scorched about 15 acres, and another in the South Bay near Mount Hamilton Road, close to the San Jose foothills and Grand View Restaurant, which consumed around 10 acres. [KNTV]
- There was another structure fire in the East Bay Saturday when an abandoned theater, the Enean Theatre in Pittsburg, caught fire Saturday morning and escalated to a four-alarm incident before firefighters put it out. [Chronicle]
- In Outside Lands news: Saturday headliner, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band Foo Fighters, surprised the audience by bringing out … Michael Bublé, to performing the upbeat love song "Haven't Met You Yet," a bit of a divergence from their usual rock style. [Chronicle]
