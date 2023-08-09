- Police in Alameda are investigating a homicide following the discovery of human remains along the island's shoreline last month. The woman's body was reportedly between 25 and 40 years old, and it was found on July 21 near the Bay Farm Island Bridge. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out late Wednesday afternoon at the Schnitzer Steel facility at the Port of Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- SFO is reporting that the wildfires burning in Hawaii are causing some flight delays. [KPIX]
- KPIX also caught up with a Bay Area family who's stranded in Maui.
- Employees at a Stockton 7-11 who were seen on video beating a attempted robber into submission will not be charged with any crime. [KRON4]
- The one arrested driver in that Antioch sideshow debacle of last weekend now faces multiple felony counts including two felony counts of reckless driving that caused injuries, along with enhancements of inflicting great bodily harm to others. [KPIX]
- Beloved tiny Berkeley pizzeria Emila's is cleaning up after its front windows were smashed by vandals. [NBC Bay Area]
- Drag queen Trixie Mattel has had to pull out of her appearance at Outside Lands, but she will be replaced by fellow Rupaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen. [Chronicle]
Photo: Emilano Cecero