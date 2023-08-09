There was a broad daylight Monday morning robbery at Fulton and Steiner streets, with four masked men in an SUV allegedy pulling an armed robbery of a man simply standing and waiting for his Uber.

Even if it’s only 10 a.m. on a Monday morning, armed robberies can still happen on the streets of San Francisco. That’s what happened this week, as Bay City News reports that four masked men committed an armed robbery early Monday at Fulton and Steiner streets, just by Alamo Square Park.

A man was waiting for an Uber near the intersection of Fulton and Steiner when four men wearing black clothing and masks pulled up with guns, police said. https://t.co/9nePRzSS5M — KRON4 News (@kron4news) August 9, 2023

Per Bay City News, the unidentified victim was waiting for an Uber near the park, when an SUV rolled up and out came four men wearing all black and masks. They brandished their guns, and demanded the man hand over his possessions. According to police, he was robbed of two bags containing laptops, clothing, and medical equipment.

One bystander reportedly did attempt to intervene, running across the street and telling the robbers to stop. But the four robbers pointed their guns at him and promptly fled.

Like many areas popular with tourists in San Francisco, Alamo Square sees an exceptionally high number of car break-ins, burglaries, and robberies.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Armed Robbers Stole an Estimated $48,000 of Merchandise From Union Square Gucci Store Monday [SFist]

Image: Google Street View