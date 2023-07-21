It’s soccer on a jumbotron time again, as the Women’s World Cup starts Friday night with USA vs. Vietnam, and several matches will again be broadcast at the East Cut’s The Crossing, Embarcadero Plaza, and Golden Gate Park.



Your United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) won it all at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, making household names of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. Both are back as Team USA takes on Vietnam for Friday night’s opening match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and the new breakout star may be Trinity Rodman, the daughter of eccentric former NBA star Dennis Rodman. And you can watch the match live outdoors for free, as the non-profit Street Soccer USA is again partnering with the city to host Women’s World Cup watching parties at various outdoor SF venues.

Friday’s match is at 6 p.m. PT, and being held at The Crossing at East Cut. Each broadcast match promises “A World Cup Village of food trucks, local merchants, performances, activities, live music and more.” The games are free to attend, though RSVP is required.

Beginning this week, the City will welcome Summer of Soccer to downtown San Francisco, including partnering w/ @StreetSoccerUSA to host free public screenings of the Women’s World Cup in July & August. Details here: https://t.co/pgZerF7jCB pic.twitter.com/IpFSI7HRvO — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) July 19, 2023

“With women’s soccer seeing major growth in recent years, we’re excited to be a part of this movement and watch it come alive at some of the city’s most popular public spaces this summer,” SF Rec and Park general manager Phil Ginsburg said in a statement.

Summer of Soccer in San Francisco for the Women’s World Cup STARTS TODAY! ⚽️



Last month Mayor @londonbreed announced the City will welcome Summer of Soccer to Downtown w/ @streetsoccerusa hosting free public screenings of the Women’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0T9X5lvIOi — SFOEWD (@sfoewd) July 21, 2023

Though not all of the matches are being broadcast in parks. Tonight’s USA-Vietnam tilt is at The Crossing, as is a Thursday, August 10 6 p.m. Quarterfinals match (competitors TBD, but it might be Team USA).

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. Here's a look at nine players with local ties playing for the U.S. Women's National Team, which is seeking its third consecutive championship. https://t.co/7s3dLzyaEw — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 20, 2023

Wednesday night’s USA-Netherlands match will be broadcast at Embarcadero Plaza at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, August 5, Golden Gate Park’s JFK Promenade will host a 7 p.m. broadcast of the Round of 16 game (in the U.S. team’s group) at 14th Avenue East Meadow.

But do not expect a watching party if the USWNT makes the World Cup final. These games are being played in Australia and New Zealand, so that August 20 Women's World Cup final match will be starting at 3 a.m. Pacific Time.

Image: streetsoccerusa via Instagram



