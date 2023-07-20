29-year-old Patrick Potter has been arrested and charged with a five-month spree of burglaries, including allegedly stealing a haul of Chromebooks from a second grade classroom.

In a 20-minute period Wednesday afternoon, both the SFPD and DA Brooke Jenkins’s office put out separate press releases. And as KTVU reports, both releases were about the arrest and charging of a man whom SFPD describes as a “prolific burglary suspect,” 29-year-old Patrick Potter of Oakland, who’s accused of no less than 18 burglaries over a five-month span.

San Francisco police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect they described as a "prolific burglar," wanted in connection with a series of burglaries spanning the last five months. https://t.co/RVS7LGHeq6 — KTVU (@KTVU) July 20, 2023

“Mr. Potter is alleged to have burglarized and vandalized businesses, residences and vehicles across a large swath of neighborhoods including Chinatown, North Beach, Telegraph Hill, Russian Hill, Nob Hill, and Pacific Heights,” Jenkins’s office says in their release. “Among the items alleged to have been stolen are laptops, video game consoles, and packages.”

Investigators arrest 29 yo. Patrick Potter of SF after identifying him as the suspect of 18 separate burglaries. He was booked on a litany of charges related to the burglary series. ➡️ https://t.co/EZDI0tAeyp pic.twitter.com/8XqrqsURR8 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 19, 2023

Also among those items, as KTVU details, was a set of Chromebooks belonging to a second-grade classroom at the Chinatown nonprofit Cameron House. "When [the students are] told when they come back from the weekend that there are no Chromebooks for them to use because someone stole them, that just gives them a feeling that they're not safe," Cameron House director of youth ministries Laurene Chan told KTVU.

Potter was both arrested and charged Wednesday, and we should note he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is not offered bail because he’s got a parole violation, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Notorious Walgreens Bike Theft Suspect Arrested Yet Again, at Stomping Grounds He’s Hit Before [SFist]

Image: Legal law concept image - gavel and handcuffs (Getty Images)