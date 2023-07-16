- The Bay Area experienced temperatures exceeding 100 degrees on Saturday, but get ready for another hot day Sunday and even a chance of dry lightning. Inland regions of the North, East, and South Bay will likely reach the upper 90s to low 100s, while San Francisco and coastal areas will remain in the upper 60s to mid-70s. [Chronicle]
- Sunday night is the last night of Bay Area favorite band Dead & Company’s three-night mini-festival at Oracle Stadium. Thousands of deadheads are in the Bay this weekend to see the Grateful Dead spinoff band’s Final Tour. [KTVU]
- SFPD said that a man was found injured from gunshot wounds after an attempted robbery at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mariposa Street around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. No arrests have been made, and the victim's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening after he was taken to the hospital for treatment. [Chronicle]
- After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands in Alaska overnight, scientists say there’s no risk of a tsunami in the Bay Area. The National Tsunami Warning Center said it would continue to monitor the situation. [KRON4]
- An alleged drunk driver was arrested for a fatal crash on Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Saturday night. The passenger was killed in the incident and the driver suffered serious injuries. [KPIX]
- South Bay smoke shops have been repeatedly targeted by thieves, and store owners say that police aren’t doing anything to stop them. [KRON4]
- Over the course of late Friday and early Saturday, Antioch experienced three separate shootings that resulted in one fatality and at least three individuals sustaining gunshot injuries, according to police. [Mercury News]
Image via Unsplash/Ferdinand Stöhr.