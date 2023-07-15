- A pedestrian died after being struck by a Caltrain Friday afternoon on the train tracks in Palo Alto near Stanford University. This death sadly marks Caltrain’s third separate fatality in the last week, and fifth fatality of this year. [Chronicle / KRON4]
- This week, two more guards at Dublin federal women’s prison were charged with sex crimes against inmates (and pleaded guilty) — for a total of eight guilty correctional officers. That’s the highest number of correctional officers from any prison in the United States to be convicted of these sex kinds of crimes. [KTVU]
- A new plan aims to transform the notorious UN Plaza next to Civic Center into a ... skate park? SFGATE has the details.
- An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet from gunfire on Oakland I-580 on Friday night. [KTVU]
- Some San Francisco Safeways are installing anti-theft sliding gates that have customers scan their receipts to get out. [KPIX]
- A fatal crash around 5 a.m. Saturday morning closed a segment of Highway 87 near downtown San Jose. Authorities say one person died in the crash. [KPIX]
- In SF’s SoMa neighborhood, SFPD found an unattended backpack that contained a significant quantity of illegal drugs — about 250 grams of heroin, 290 grams of methamphetamine, and 600 grams of fentanyl. [KRON4]
- Owners of the Fish Market seafood chain are closing the Palo Alto and San Mateo locations, along with their South San Francisco fishery, in September. [KTVU]
