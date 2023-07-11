A yellow SUV slammed into a utility pole/traffic signal at Gough Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Western Addition on Tuesday, and a suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m., and the SUV, apparently swerving off of Gough Street toward Golden Gate, where cars were traveling one way onto Gough. This intersection is just below Jefferson Square Park, next to the James P. Lang Athletic Fields.

An SFist tipster says that after the car slammed into the utility poll and pedestrian traffic signal, the male driver of the car got out and ran toward McAllister Street. He was allegedly being chased by another man on foot.

Video from the Citizen app and the tipster's photo show the car's airbag deployed in the crash. An image also shows the light pole lying across the sidewalk.

It appears no one was injured in the crash, though that is not yet clear.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.