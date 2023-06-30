- Welcome to the first heat wave of the summer. The Bay Area has a heat advisory for inland regions starting Friday and going through Sunday, and inland areas, such as San Jose, Santa Rosa, and Walnut Creek, could experience temperatures reaching up to 100 degrees. [KTVU]
- And that heat wave could bring some rattlesnakes out to “explore.” The East Bay Regional Park District issued a rattlesnake advisory for inland Bay Area cities starting Friday. [SFGATE / EB Parks]
- Down in Southern California, hundreds of sea lions and dolphins in have been found dead or sick with abnormal behavior, prompting over 1,000 reports to officials. This coincides with a toxic algal bloom in the coastal waters from Santa Barbara to San Diego County. [CNN]
- The Detroit-based Square Pie Guys are collaborating with Señor Sisig for a limited-run Filipino-Mexican pizza. It’ll be available at Square Pie Guy locations from July 19 to October 18 featuring a creamy white sauce and pork shoulder sisig, plus jalapenos and salsa verde. [Eater SF]
- San Jose police arrested two people allegedly responsible for a large fire at a storage unit on June 14 — which was apparently caused by multiple illegal fireworks sparking inside. Police say they seized 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. [ABC7]
- A Bay Area family is speaking out about filing a lawsuit against Airbnb after their son, 18-year-old Elias Elhania, was tragically fatally shot at a house party in Sunnyvale in 2021. [KPIX]
