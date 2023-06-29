- The Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions at elite colleges and universities in a 6-3 decision released today, and several justices delivered their thoughts on the matter from the bench. Justice Sotomayor delivered a scathing dissent from the bench; Justice Katanji Brown Jackson reportedly "tensed up" while Justice Thomas delivered a concurring opinion. [New York Times]
- There's been a recent rise in robberies and attacks on women in Noe Valley, specifically women carrying smartphones who are oftentimes with children. [Chronicle / NBC Bay Area]
- A 30-year-old man was shot early this morning while walking on a sidewalk near his home in East Oakland, and he says he was randomly confronted by the suspect before he was shot. [East Bay Times]
- A northbound Amtrak train that was bound for the Bay Area derailed on Wednesday in Ventura County after colliding with a truck, injuring 16 people. [Chronicle]
- Former Google executive Lexi Reese has entered the 2024 Senate race to take Dianne Feinstein's seat. [Press Democrat]
- The latest on the Titan submersible recovery is that some "presumed human remains" were found amid the wreckage, and will be brought to the U.S. for analysis. [Associated Press]
- Madonna is reportedly out of the hospital and back home after suffering a severe bacterial infection last week and landing in the ICU. [Bay Area News Group]
