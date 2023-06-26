Sunday was the culmination of Pride Month in San Francisco — as well as in New York, Chicago, Seattle, and some unknown number of other cities. And SF's Pride Parade is the most massive of them all, lasting for many hours, and drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to Market Street.
Pride was certainly back in full force this year, with BART noting that ridership on Sunday was even up about 20% higher than in 2022. So even if last year's Pride felt pretty much back to the before-times, this year was that much more full and festive. And thankfully — thankfully! — there was no violence or threats of violence, even of the petty teenage sort that has sometimes marred the end of Pride Weekend in years past.
The parade was big, and hopefully SF Pride managed to collect some donations to offset costs — which the organization announced it was doing, of necessity, for the first time ever.