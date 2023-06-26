Sunday was the culmination of Pride Month in San Francisco — as well as in New York, Chicago, Seattle, and some unknown number of other cities. And SF's Pride Parade is the most massive of them all, lasting for many hours, and drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to Market Street.

Pride was certainly back in full force this year, with BART noting that ridership on Sunday was even up about 20% higher than in 2022. So even if last year's Pride felt pretty much back to the before-times, this year was that much more full and festive. And thankfully — thankfully! — there was no violence or threats of violence, even of the petty teenage sort that has sometimes marred the end of Pride Weekend in years past.

The parade was big, and hopefully SF Pride managed to collect some donations to offset costs — which the organization announced it was doing, of necessity, for the first time ever.

Below, some select photos courtesy of photographer Cheryl L. Guerrero. See more of her photos from Sunday over at Hoodline.

Dykes on Bikes once again kicked things off. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

The SF Opera float. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Participants wave from the Young Women’s Freedom Center trolley, which bore an image of Banko Brown. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Psusri leads the Thai contingent onto Market Street. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Members of Sacramento Cheer Elite. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

A dancer with the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts makes her way down Market Street. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

A parade participant with the California Psychological Association contingent. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo by Cheryl L. Guerrero

Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party and Member Choice Grand Marshal, Honey Mahogany. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

A participant from Norcal Furries. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

The SF Unified School District contingent. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Part of the Amazing Thailand contingent, including the Royal Thai Consulate, Thai Unity Community, and Thai Cultural Councils from around the Bay Area. Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

Photo: Cheryl L. Guerrero

The rainbow lasers were very visible in the Castro all weekend. Photo: Jay Barmann