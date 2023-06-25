- San Francisco’s Pride Parade — themed “Looking Back and Moving Forward” this year — drew hundreds of thousands of celebrators Sunday morning as it made its way down Market Street. The parade took an extra weight this year, as nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills are making their way through city, state, and federal governments. [Chronicle]
- Plus, the Dyke March took place Saturday night, and a group of thousands of “self-identified dykes” marched from Dolores Park to the Castro as part of the historic tradition. [Chronicle]
- The world’s ugliest dog was crowned in Petaluma, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested rescue named Scooter, as part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair. [ABC7]
- Residents of San Francisco's Richmond District, sometimes called "Little Russia" because it’s home to nearly 100,000 people of Russian descent, have welcomed the news that the leader of a mercenary group fighting for Russia have rebelled against Putin’s government. [KPIX]
- A man who was legally banned from possessing firearms was arrested by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office after deputies discovered and confiscated three assault-style rifles, a semi-automatic handgun, and 1,500 rounds of ammunition, plus "ghost gun" parts and building materials, from his residence on Friday. [KPIX]
- These photos of Lake Oroville, California’s second biggest reservoir, showing the differences between it completely empty just two years ago and now filled to the top because of the winter’s storms are wild. [KNTV]
Image via Unsplash/Hannah Voggenhuber.