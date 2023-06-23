A 19-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested and charged in the February 6 death of Oakland bakery owner Jen Angel, who was dragged to her death after getting caught in the door of a car being driven by thieves who snatched her purse.

The crime was horrifying and widely covered around the Bay Area. Angel, 48, was either finishing a bank errand in downtown Oakland on February 6 when, investigators say, as she was pulling out of the parking lot, a thief smashed the passenger-side window of her car and grabbed something inside. (Her cellphone and purse were recovered at the scene by a bystander.)

Angel then got out of her car and attempted to retrieve her property, but she became caught somehow on the fleeing car, and was dragged about 50 feet before falling off. She was hospitalized and in a coma for several days before succumbing to her injuries.

Angel was the owner of Angel Cakes in Oakland, and was politically active — and her friends have been outspoken about the fact that the people responsible for Angel's death should not face incarceration, because it's not what she would have wanted.

As the East Bay Times reports, 19-year-old Ishmael Burch of San Francisco has been in custody since June 2, and he's been charged with Angel's murder. Police identified Burch as the driver of the car that killed Angel, and he was identified as a suspect in a second robbery that occurred nearby the same day.

Burch was initially arrested this month on a battery charge, and the charge relating to Angel's death came on June 7. As the East Bay Times reports, via court records, "Burch was identified as a suspect in the robberies through cellphone data placing him at both locations, as well as surveillance footage showing him in possession of the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of San Francisco on Jan 29."

Burch will now likely face a traditional prosecution for the crime in Alameda County, though District Attorney Pamela Price has made it known that she is not a fan of lengthy incarceration.

Angel's friends and family said in a statement, following her death, that they hoped authorities would find "all available alternatives to traditional prosecution, such as restorative justice." And, they said, "As a long-time social movement activist and anarchist, Jen did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity."

"We know Jen would not want to continue the cycle of harm by bringing state-sanctioned violence to those involved in her death or to other members of Oakland’s rich community," they added.

