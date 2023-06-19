This weekend's Snell Fire in Napa County is now 100% contained after burning 103 acres, but despite this year’s rainy winter, a weekend of several NorCal fires has officials warning that precautions are still very much necessary.

We reported Saturday that the Snell Fire in Napa County had broken out Friday evening near Pope Valley, and that fire would go on to burn 103 acres. But there’s encouraging news on that front, as KPIX reports that as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, the Snell Fire is now 100% contained.

#SnellFire FINAL UPDATE: Firefighters reached 100 percent containment on the fire overnight, which stayed at 103 acres. The cause remains under investigation. For more information on how to be prepared for a wildfire, please visit https://t.co/MRRtup62xm. pic.twitter.com/sHfsE7goqC — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 19, 2023

Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay had a very positive update for KTVU. "We’re really in kind of mop-up operations and that’s just our crews working to make sure we’re extinguishing hot spots, removing hazards from trees, and doing that type of work to get this thing shored up," he told the station.

Firefighters are on scene at Lake Cunningham Park for a 1 acre grass fire. No structures are threatened, be advised of drift smoke down wind. @SJPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/k6fx6O1EoD — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 19, 2023



But that same KTVU report details there were three other significant fires this weekend, at Lake Cunningham in San Jose (seen above), plus brush fires in Watsonville and Sonoma County’s Cloverdale. No structures were damaged, and there were no reported injuries from any of the above-named fires.

The good news is that there have been fewer fires this year than at this point last year, as Cal Fire’s Napa unit says they’ve battled 83 fires so far in 2023. The bad news is that’s still about the same number of fires they’ve usually recorded at this time of year. So despite any hopes we may have that this winter’s torrential downpours may limit this summer’s wildfires, 2023 may still end up being a “typical” wildfire year, and experts are still urging precautionary measures.

"Now is really a good time to start doing some of that work around your home, some of that defensible space,” Clay told KTVU. “Clearing brush and vegetation, giving yourself that safety buffer around your home, should a wildfire come your way."

