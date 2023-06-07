An overturned garbage truck was causing a major traffic headache Wednesday morning on I-680. And separately, an Amazon truck dumped packages on Highway 92, and there was a landscaping truck on fire on 101 North in Marin County.

It was a morning for truck troubles around the Bay, with three separate freeway backups caused by three separate truck incidents.

First, a semi truck operated by Amazon overturned around 1:40 a.m. on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City. Images from NBC Bay Area showed Amazon packages strewn across the roadway. Cleanup ensued, and all lanes reopened by 5:10 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: An Amazon big-rig overturned on Highway 92 in Foster City, spilling dozens of packages and blocking multiple lanes. https://t.co/XYvmuYSwEa pic.twitter.com/oKtvG2q4dY — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 7, 2023



Then, around 8:40 a.m., a landscaping truck was on fire on the side of the 101 freeway in Marin County. The truck was pulled over on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes near Mill Valley, and pictures from an SFist tipster showed a South Marin Fire truck on the scene.

Photo: SFist

Photo: SFist

Then, a semi truck filled with garbage overturned on I-680 northbound near Sunol around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, as KTVU reports. The accident happened north of the Mission Grade Truck Scales.

Per KTVU, "Caltrans called a Bobcat to come clean up the mess about 10:30 a.m." Drivers were being told to expect ongoing delays.

Photo via CHP Dublin