- New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino starts work today. Yaccarino has apparently brought along a colleague, Joe Benarroch, who was executive vice president of communications, global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, to take on "a senior business operations role." [SF Business Times]
- Hundreds marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday, many dressed in orange, to protest gun violence. Speakers at a rally before the march included a trauma surgeon at SF General and SF Supervisor Catherine Stefani. [KPIX / Chronicle]
- One person is dead after a fiery crash in San Jose early Monday. The crash happened at 1:26 a.m. near Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive. [KPIX]
- There was a seven-acre grass fire Sunday afternoon in Contra Costa County, off Kirker Pass and Hess roads, that was quickly contained. [KPIX]
- Supervisor Catherine Stefani may be the critical swing vote in tomorrow's Board of Supes vote on whether the Castro Theatre seats should be included in its landmarking language. [48 Hills]
- A 30-year-old smoke shop in the Richmond District, Cigarettes R Cheaper, was hit by burglars last month and robbed of $100,000 in cigarettes and cash. [KPIX]
- In honor of Pride Month, police in Rohnert Park have launched a campaign to give schools and businesses signs they can publicly post designating them as "safe spaces" for the LGBTQ community. [KTVU]
- Mike Pence has formally entered the 2024 presidential race as of today. [New York Times]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist