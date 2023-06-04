- A man was found dead inside a burning truck in the East Oakland hills on Saturday night. The pickup truck was found on the 9500 block of Mountain Boulevard, near I-580. [East Bay Times]
- More goddamn rain is headed to the Bay Area on Monday. Even though there shouldn't really be rain in June, more is on the way, and there could be thunderstorms in the North Bay. [Bay Area News Group]
- Apple is expected to unveil its long-rumored, sleek and expensive VR headset at its annual developer conference on Monday. Media leaks suggest that it may be called the "Reality Pro." [KPIX]
- An alert went out Sunday afternoon about police activity in the Tenderloin, and while details have not emerged, residents were being told to avoid Taylor Street between O'Farrell and Geary streets. [KRON4]
- A man was killed in a stabbing in San Jose Sunday morning and a woman is now in police custody in connection with the crime. [NBC Bay Area]
- Transit advocates staged theatrical, mock funerals for BART, Muni, and AC Transit on Saturday, calling on the state to prevent the agencies from reaching "fiscal cliffs" in the next few years. [Chronicle]
- Police in San Mateo have arrested three teens in connection with violent fights at San Mateo High School, and one firearm was seized in the process. [KTVU]
- Pixar just conducted rare layoffs, with 75 employees losing their jobs, including the director of Lightyear. [SFGate]
Photo: KevinOrtizSF/Twitter