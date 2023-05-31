Two men are dead and a passenger was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 1 in San Mateo County Tuesday evening which sent both cars careening off a cliff into a lagoon.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday between a Tesla and a Subaru SUV near Bean Hollow Road, on Highway 1. As the CHP explains to KTVU, it remains unclear which driver was at fault, but the two cars collided while going opposite directions after one likely crossed over the center double line and sideswiped the other.

"Both drivers lost control," according to the CHP, and bot "careened over the [50-foot] cliff into the water." The Tesla became completely submerged, while the Subaru was partly submerged.

UPDATE: Two men died, and a woman was critically injured Tuesday evening in a crash on Highway 1 near Pescadero in San Mateo County, the CHP says. https://t.co/RXHYTTfGZU pic.twitter.com/tGysGE0Vec — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 31, 2023 RESCUE IN PROGRESS: Multiple agencies are involved in a rescue at Bean Hollow Road near Pescadero in San Mateo County. Vehicles are submerged following an accident. pic.twitter.com/UtlfYOZ2Qh — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 31, 2023



According to KPIX, the Tesla had been traveling southbound while the Subaru was traveling northbound.

The bodies of 29-year-old Patricio Cabrera, Jr. of San Francisco and 66-year-old James Allan Willis of Davenport were pulled from the vehicles and both were declared dead at the scene. Cabrera was driving the Tesla, and Willis, the Subaru.

Per KTVU, Willis's wife, who is also in her 60s, was taken to Stanford Hospital with "major injuries."

CHP says it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer A. Musil at (650) 779-2700.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson