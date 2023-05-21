- This year’s Bay to Breakers is officially underway Sunday morning, drawing one of the biggest crowds of walkers, runners, and partiers in years. In fact, organizers said that 17,000 runners signed up for the early-morning race this year, a far larger number than the 12,000 last year. [Chronicle]
- On Friday, a 24-year-old man from Concord, Kristhiam Uceda, received a sentence of 45 years to life for the 2017 murder of a 17-year-old boy and the shooting of a woman a few weeks before, apparently in an attempt to get into MS-13. Uceda and a group of friends were reportedly trying to impress San Francisco’s MS-13 gang members, so they would enough to start their own subset of MS-13 in Contra Costa County. [Mercury News]
- Two men died in East Oakland in two unrelated fatal shootings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One of the shootings allegedly occurred when another man crashed his vehicle into the victim’s parked vehicle and shot him, according to authorities. [Mercury News]
- The wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram, 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident Natasha Whittinghill, was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after crashing a Tesla into a home at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. One person inside the Santa Rosa house on Beaumont Way was injured. [KRON4]
- A body was found off of San Francisco’s Pier 33 in the water around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and authorities are investigating but haven’t released any more details. [ABC7]
- A man died of a possible drug overdose at the Civic Center BART Station platform late Friday. [KTVU]
