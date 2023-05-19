- Nevada lawmakers are only willing to cough up half of the funding the A's team is seeking to build their proposed Las Vegas stadium, and there are only 20 days left in their legislative session. The A's were banking on $395 million, and Nevada legislators are saying they'd offer $195 million, prompting Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao to say that there's still a chance the A's will stay in Oakland. [KTVU / Nevada Independent]
- Yes, the affliction that Sen. Dianne Feinstein suffered as a result of a case of shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, is the same one that Justin Bieber had in 2022, causing partial facial paralysis. The syndrome, which impacts ear and facial nerves, can take up to a year to recover from, and about 70% of those who get it make a complete or near-complete recovery. [KPIX]
- The L.A. Pride organization has now pulled out of the Dodgers' Pride Night event they have partnered on for 10 years, in solidarity with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. [KPIX]
- That dumb, pointless, and offensive "That's Fentanylife" ad campaign cost $300,000, and that money could have paid for 100,000 doses of Narcan, or several social workers' salaries. [Chronicle]
- A new toll has been approved for Highway 37 between Sonoma Raceway and Mare Island in Vallejo, and a new carpool lane will be added to the highway as well. [KRON4]
- During a State of the City address, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln gave a "Key to the City" to the parents of Kristin Smart, the onetime Cal Poly student presumed murdered whose killer Paul Flores was sentenced in March. [KPIX]
- A Half Moon Bay commercial fisherman, Paul Toste, is calling out state fish and game wardens for harassing him and forcing him to pay a $17,000 fine for dropping Dungeness crab pots a couple hundred feet inside of a protected reserve, which he blames on a navigational mistake. [Mercury News]
- In case you're not familiar with the drill, here are the street closures that will be happening early Sunday for Bay to Breakers. [KRON4]
Photo: Sean Boyd