- Early Monday, the Oakland teachers' union announced that they had a tentative deal with the school district and were ending their strike after seven days. The agreement includes a 15.5% salary bump for most teachers, with a greater raise for those at the bottom of the pay scale. [KPIX / KTVU]
- CHP officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 101 in San Jose in which a tow-truck driver was killed Saturday night. They're searching for the driver of a Toyota Rav4. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed was on that hour-long CNN special on Sunday about SF going to hell, and she admitted her own car was broken into last year in the Lower Haight. [Chronicle]
- There were two non-fatal shootings overnight in Oakland, including one that occurred during a carjacking on the 9000 block of Macarthur Blvd. [East Bay Times]
- One man died in a fatal shooting in downtown Vallejo on Saturday night. [KPIX]
- Supervisor Rafael Mandelman plans to oppose the Land Use Committee's recommendation about updating landmark-preservation language for the Castro Theatre, and he will propose removing the "fixed-seating" language in an amendment before the full Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. [Hoodline]
- Many more small, regional banks have seen outflows of deposits in recent months, though not at the scale of First Republic od Silicon Valley Bank. [Chronicle]
- Canadian singer The Weeknd has reverted to his birth name, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, on social media, as a larger plan to "kill The Weeknd," he says. [CNN]
