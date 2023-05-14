- The former Cupertino mayor has been referred to the D.A.’s office and two current Cupertino councilmembers face censures following an independent investigation into the treatment of city staff by officials. Investigators found that former Mayor Darcy Paul exhibited "abusive and controlling behavior" and that Councilmembers Liang Chao and Kitty Moore were “governing by email,” triggering their removal from committees. [Hoodline/KTVU]
- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday afternoon in SF’s Bayview neighborhood, near the Bayview Opera House at the intersection of Third Street and Palou Avenue. Details about the male victim haven't been released, and no arrests have been made yet. [SF Standard]
- Stockton police reported that a 16-year-old male has been taken into custody on suspicion of fatally shooting his 13-year-old brother in the city early Friday morning. Details haven’t been released, but the suspect faces charges including manslaughter and other weapons charges. [KTVU]
- The legal proceedings against a woman charged with wielding a knife at a Hayward mother and allegedly trying to abduct her 4-year-old son back in March have been halted, shortly after the case was filed. Court records show lawyers called into question the mental competency of the suspect. [Mercury News]
- Bay Area home valuations have finally started to climb again, after eight months of declining. Zillow found that the average house in Bay Area counties went up by $800. [KTVU]
Image via Unsplash/Ragnar Vorel.