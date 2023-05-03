Angel Carvajal, a Muni operator for nearly four decades, was styled out by the Warriors with free tickets and a custom jersey with his name on it at Tuesday night’s big playoff game.

Your Golden State Warriors did not get the result they wanted in Tuesday night’s 117-112 Game One loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-finals, but hey, they lost the first two against Sacramento and still won that series. And if you’re looking for other silver linings from Tuesday night, check out 36-year veteran Muni operator Angel Carvajal, whom KPIX reports was gifted free tickets to the game and a custom jersey.

Angel Carvajal immigrated to the United States in 1979 and has worked for the @SFMTA_Muni as a Muni Operator for 36 years.



He helped open the Central Subway, and operates the trains that connect Warriors fans to Chase Center. Tonight, we're welcoming him to his first game 💙 pic.twitter.com/EVHBCZxytT — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 3, 2023

"It is my first time in this stadium and it's also going to be my first game, and it's nothing better than it being between the Warriors and the Lakers," Carvajal told KPIX.

The station describes Carvajal as “the go-to operator for dignitaries, including mayors and senators.” His name has popped up in media reports on SFMTA Muni stories in years past, notably a 2019 NBC Bay Area report on the door malfunctions on the new trains. According to a Chase Center social media post, Carvajal “helped open the Central Subway, and operates the trains that bring fans to Chase Center.”

While it was Carvajal’s first visit inside the Chase Center, he’s driven a Muni vehicle past it nearly every day since it was constructed. "I've been up and down Chase Center since the beginning when it was under construction, with passengers and it's been a beautiful experience," he tells KPIX.



The Chase Center would like to point out that actor Rob Lowe was also at Tuesday night’s game.

Game Two against the Lakers is Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Chase Center.

Related: Bay Area Hip Hop Legend E-40 Kicked Out of Warriors-Kings Playoff Game, Alleges Racial Bias Against Security [SFist]

Image: @ChaseCenter via Twitter