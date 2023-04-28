The SF Public Library has announced that it's launching a streaming music platform for Bay Area bands and musicians, paying artists $250 if they’re accepted, and users will be able to stream and download full albums with just a library card.

There are now plenty of streaming music services out there, but a new one is coming that will feature only Bay Area artists, won’t cost you anything to listen to, and will not have any ads. The Examiner reports that the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) and Amoeba Music are teaming up to create a free Bay Area artist streaming music platform. The platform will be called Bay Beats, and artists whose submissions are accepted will get paid, well, a little something.

The @SFPublicLibrary is partnering with @amoebamusic to create the local music collection. https://t.co/XlBiZBD9HD — SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) April 26, 2023



"I'm very excited to get Bay Beats off the ground,” SFPL librarian Brian Weaver, who’s involved with planning and launching the platform, tells the Examiner. “I think it will be a really great way to check out the variety of amazing local music that continues to be created in the Bay Area."

Local musicians, the library wants YOU for its new streaming service! @teemoney415 has the inside scoop on getting paid to be a part of @SFPublicLibrary's Bay Beats project. https://t.co/N6KQuYcyHG — 48 Hills (@48hills) April 26, 2023



The Bay Beats streaming platform will only accept artists from the nine Bay Area counties, but artists will get paid... a little at least. According to 48 Hills, “Artists who are selected and agree to sign a non-exclusive licensing agreement will receive a $250 honorarium.”

You won’t need a library card to just stream music on the Bay Beats platform for free, but a library card will be required to download full albums that are included on the service.

And not every artist who submits music will be included on the platform. The Bay Beats website says that “A diverse panel of musicians and music aficionados will review the submitted tracks and select albums to feature on the site. Because Bay Beats is a growing and evolving collection, there will be additional submission calls in 2024 and beyond.”

The submission guidelines are here, and Bay Beats will be accepting music submissions from this Monday, May 1 through Monday, July 31.

The Bay Beats website says that the streaming platform “goes live later this year,” while 48 Hills adds that “Bay Beats will launch in the fall (date TBD).”

Related: A.C.T. Releases 'Tales of the City' Musical on Streaming, for Pride Week [SFist]

Images: (Left) Amoeba Music via Yelp, (Right) San Francisco Public Library Bernal Heights Branch via Facebook