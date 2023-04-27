Twitter made a big announcement that they’ll allow cannabis ads on the platform, but surprise surprise, companies can only do so if they’ve bought a blue-check subscription.

The old phrase “Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em” only applies to when you do, in fact, actually got ‘em. If you haven’t got ‘em to smoke, you won't be enjoying a cigarette or joint, as it were.

Something similar applies to Elon Musk’s Twitter, which likely has not generated too many $8 blue-check subscribers that were supposed to financially invigorate the platform, and has lost advertisers by the sackload since Musk took ownership. In terms of blue checks and advertisers, Musk (probably) hasn't got 'em.

For some marketers 420 is a high point 🍃



Next week we'll enable more ways to connect with Twitter's growing cannabis conversation -- stay tuned... — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 21, 2023



So Twitter may be looking to kill two blue birds with one stone, as KPIX reports that Twitter will allow cannabis advertising on its platform. But the weed ads can only appear in states where recreational cannabis is legal, and where the cannabis company is legally licensed to do business there.

The grass is getting greener 🍃 Certified advertisers can now show packaged cannabis products in their Twitter ad creative.



Plus, we've made some changes for medical licensees and opened up additional recreational markets 👇https://t.co/xrgGLZc99f https://t.co/ktNNijmr9a — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 25, 2023

The announcement was made via the above tweet, and on a company blog post. (The original allowing of cannabis ads occurred February 15, but weed advertisers couldn't actually show the product, among many other restrictions.) The new policy announced this week is far less restrictive.

All those DTC CTAs clogging your feed are about to get some company: ads for weed! With pictures!



via @DollyDeighton https://t.co/ATdbxmASjz — Patrick Coffee (@PatrickCoffee) April 26, 2023

“Going forward, certified advertisers may feature packaged cannabis products in ad creative,” Twitter says on their blog post. “They may also continue responsibly linking to their owned and operated web pages and e-commerce experiences for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services. We have also made some changes for medical licensees and opened up additional recreational markets.”

Twitter seemingly now requires all advertisers to have a verified checkmark https://t.co/lgB9MthpLE by @psawers — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 21, 2023

Wait, what’s this phrase “certified advertisers?” Does that mean companies have to buy the blue check before they can advertise? That is exactly what this means! TechCrunch reported Friday that all Twitter advertisers are now required to have the paid check mark. That could mean the $8 per month blue check mark ($84 per year), or for gold check “verified” organizations, $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year).

So if you use the “Blues Blocker” extension in Chrome, you’ll also have an ad-free Twitter experience?



Good job, genius.https://t.co/f86KaIK86I — David J. Loehr 🖖🏻 (@dloehr) April 22, 2023

Many jokers are correctly pointing out that browser extensions that block blue-check accounts will therefore simply eliminate advertisements too, creating a double-win for those who use these extensions, and a sort of self-own in Musk’s new policy.

B2G1 never smelled so good 🌿👃🏽💚 pic.twitter.com/NPTU087G9E — UrbanaNow (@YourUrbana) March 8, 2023

But what’s probably even funnier is the weed brands can already advertise and show their products, simply by not paying the advertising fees, and creating normal, organic posts for their followers.

Image: Grav via Unsplash