A crash Wednesday morning in Solano County involving an Amtrak train and several vehicles has left one person dead, and multiple other people injured.

The crash occurred near the intersection of E. Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue, where the Amtrak tracks cross E. Tabor Avenue in Fairfield. As KTXL reports via Fairfield police, an Amtrak train struck a truck, and the truck then collided with several vehicles.

One person died in the crash, and it's not clear if that individual was in the truck that was struck or another vehicle.

The Fairfield Fire Department reported that two vehicles suffered "major damage" and that "multiple patients" were taken to the hospital with "moderate to major" injuries. The exact number of injured has not been reported.

Amtrak's schedule shows that an eastbound Capitol Corridor train, number 524, which departed Emeryville at 7:37, was two hours and 41 minutes late in arriving in Sacramento. That train would have been scheduled into Fairfield-Vacaville station at 8:39 a.m.

This is the first fatality in a train collision in the Bay Area since last June, when an Amtrak train collided with a Honda at an unmarked crossing Brentwood, killing four people including a nine-year-old boy.