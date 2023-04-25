The SFPD Narcotics Unit has been busy the past week, and between four busts officers have netted 15.5 pounds worth of meth, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as some guns.

As KRON4 reports, officers made a bust last Wednesday, April 19, that garnered $8,000 in cash as well as an undisclosed amount of opiates, and a Polymer 80 pistol. Another bust by plainclothes officers that was captured by an SFist tipster, seen below, occurred on Gough Street on April 20 and officers seized a reported three pounds of assorted narcotics in multiple bindles.

Photo: SFist

Photo of the zeized drugs on April 20 via SFPD

Another bust on April 21, per KRON4, involved the seizure of "more than six pounds of methamphetamine, about 1.1 pounds of fentanyl and several other narcotics including suspected oxycodone, heroin and Xanax."

And a fourth bust occurred Saturday, April 22, and included a third of a pound of suspected fentanyl, as well as a loaded gun, and other narcotics including heroin and methamphetamine.

As a result of the four busts, police say they seized almost $13,000 in drug money and cited or arrested 22 alleged dealers. Offenses included possession, sale of narcotics, and violation of stay-away awards.

