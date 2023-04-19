The announcements are in for the 2023-24 theater seasons in San Francisco and Berkeley, and after some sputtering through the last couple years of a pandemic, the show schedule finally looks very full once more.

We still don't know what's up with the Curran, which remains in limbo after the closing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child — and after the brief but spectacular series of shows curated and produced by Carole Shorenstein Hays five and six years ago. (The theater is going to host a one-week run of the tour of a new Into the Woods production, direct from Broadway, in June.)

But we now have the season schedules for Broadway SF, the American Conservatory Theater (ACT), SF Playhouse, and Berkeley Repertory Theater going through the middle of 2024.

All four theater organizations are still finishing up their current seasons — and Broadway SF's season actually follows the calendar year these days, and will be ongoing through most of 2023. Berkeley Rep still has a promising import from the National Theatre of Scotland opening in May, Let the Right One In, written and directed by the team from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, adapter Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany. ACT will present a new, musical version (?) of The Wizard of Oz in June, directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Soft Power and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812). And SF Playhouse is putting on David Henry Hwang's Chinglish next month, and A Chorus Line, which runs through the whole summer starting June 22.

Starting in late August, though, ACT kicks off its next season with a musical that's been delayed since 2020, the world premiere of The Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical. The show has a book by Tony nominee and MacArthur "genius" grantee Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), with direction by the Apollo Theater’s acclaimed executive director Kamilah Forbes. That runs August 25 to October 1.

Other shows in the season, listed in full below, include Big Data, and, next spring, The Lehman Trilogy, directed by Sam Mendes.

That will be followed in September at Berkeley Rep by the West Coast premiere of Obie Award-winning writer David Cale's one-man play Harry Clarke — a NYT Critic's Pick when it premiered in 2017 and starred Billy Crudup.

And Berkeley Rep's season also contains a few promising items, including Pulitzer Prize finalist Eisa Davis's play Bulrusher, set in Northern California; and the world premiere of Galileo, a new musical about the maverick astronomer that could be destined for Broadway, with a book by Emmy winner Danny Strong (Dopesick, Empire, The Butler), music by Michael Weiner (Broadway’s First Date), and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Swept Away).

SF Playhouse's next season includes two more ambitious musicals: Guys & Dolls (opening Nov. 16) and Evita, as well as four plays including a new adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps.

BroadwaySF promises to bring us a few hits and oddities next year, including the tour of that Michael Jackson musical MJ that never mentions allegations of child abuse (Jan. 30-Feb. 25, 2024). But the season also includes a pre-Broadway preview engagement of a new production of The Wiz (Jan. 16-Feb. 11, 2024), and the touring productions of Funny Girl (April 30-May 26, 2024) and the Tony-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company (June 5-29, 2024), with several of the roles, including lead character Bobbie, recast as the opposite gender.

Full schedule below, as it stands (it's subject to change). Visit the theaters' website for subscription offers and other details.

AUGUST 2023

The Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical

ACT's Toni Rembe Theater

August 25-October 1

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Golden Gate Theater

August 1-August 27

SEPTEMBER 2023

Harry Clarke

Berkeley Repertory Theater

Sept/Oct

Hadestown

Orpheum Theatre

September 12-17

Nollywood Dreams

SF Playhouse

September 28-November 4

OCTOBER 2023

POTUS: or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Berkeley Repertory Theater

Oct/Nov

NOVEMBER 2023

Bulrusher

Berkeley Repertory Theater

Nov/Dec

Guys & Dolls

SF Playhouse

November 16 -January 13

The Lion King

The Orpheum Theatre

November 22-December 30

DECEMBER 2023

A Christmas Carol

ACT's Toni Rembe Theater

December 1-December 24

JANUARY 2024

The Wiz

Golden Gate Theater

January 16-February 11

Cult of Love

Berkeley Repertory Theater

Jan/Feb

My Home on the Moon

SF Playhouse

January 25-February 24

MJ

Orpheum Theater

January 30-February 25

FEBRUARY 2024

Big Data

ACT's Toni Rembe Theater

February 15-March 10

MARCH 2024

The 39 Steps

SF Playhouse

March 7-April 20

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

ACT's Strand Theater

March 30-May 5

The Far Country

Berkeley Rep

Mar/Apr

APRIL 2024

Funny Girl

Orpheum Theatre

April 30-May 26

MAY 2024

The Lehman Trilogy

ACT's Toni Rembe Theater

May 25-June 23

The Glass Menagerie

SF Playhouse

May 2-June 15

Galileo

Berkeley Rep

May/Jun

JUNE 2024

Company

Orpheum Theatre

June 5-29

Evita

SF Playhouse

June 27-September 7

JULY 2024

Mrs. Doubtfire

Orpheum Theatre

July 2-28

The Girl From the North Country

Golden Gate Theater

July 30-August 18



Top image: The 2018 London cast of 'Company.' Photo by Brinkhoff Mogenburg