The San Francisco SPCA is fur-nishing cocktails, bites, and DJ dancing at Tuesday night’s Late Night Wooftop Party at Dandelion Chocolate Factory, with animal therapy pets on hand to greet you.

You may know the SF SPCA for their annual Union Square Macy’s holiday window display crawling with live puppies and kittens up for adoption. What you may not know is that the SF SPCA facilitates a staggering 4,500 pet adoptions every year, and moreover, they've been at it for 155 years, and are the fourth-oldest animal rescue society in the U.S. They’ll be celebrating that 155-year legacy Tuesday night, and raising funds for the next 155 years of pet adoptions, at the Late Night Wooftop Party from 8-11 p.m. at Dandelion Chocolate Factory (2600 16th Street).

The party promises “an evening filled with bites, cocktails and dancing” (the bites are not from a dog, but from the Vegan Hood Chefs). But there will be dogs for petting, as the SF SPCA says that “Animal assisted therapy pets will be there to greet you.” There will also be raffle prizes up for grabs like a Klay Thompson-autographed Golden State Warriors Basketball, a helicopter bay tour, and a pair of field-level tickets to two Giants games at Oracle Park.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

If you’ve never seen the SF SPCA shelter at 250 Florida Street, the animals’ quarters are really something to behold. And that’s no accident, as the SF SPCA considers itself the “founder of the no-kennel movement” (as well as the “no-kill” shelter movement.”) The SF shelter was the first cageless SPCA shelter in the U.S., as not all SPCA chapters in the country are the same.

“We’re all separate entities,” SF SPCA chief advancement officer Brandy Vause told Hoodline in January. “SPCAs and Humane Societies, although we have similar names, we’re not actually affiliated.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

“We partner with four counties in the Central Valley,” Vause added. “So if you adopt an animal from us, that frees up space in our shelter, so we can bring in another animal from another shelter, which frees up space in that shelter. So if you adopt one, you basically save three animals.”

The SF SPCA has a summary of its 155-year history of facilitating animal care and adoptions. And even if you’re not able to adopt a dog or a cat in one of those 4,500 pet adoptions they facilitate every year, the SF SPCA is always looking for pet foster parents, or people who can volunteer at the SF SPCA in their spare time.

The SF SPCA Late Night Wooftop Party is Tuesday, April 18 from 8-11 p.m. at the Dandelion Chocolate factory, 2600 16th Street (at Harrison Street). $155, tickets here

Image: SF SPCA