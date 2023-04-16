- On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings marked their comeback to the NBA playoffs after a record-breaking 16-year absence by defeating the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, 126-123 in Game 1. In a close game all the way through, the Kings’ stars De'Aaron Fox, in his highly anticipated playoff debut, scored 38 points, and Malik Monk scored 32. [ABC7]
- Saturday’s Oakland A’s-New York Mets game had a strange hiccup: The visiting team’s broadcasting booth has reportedly been taken over by a rogue possum. The booth apparently smells so bad that no one can use it, so the Mets’ announcers had to switch their location to a different booth. (Oh, and the A’s lost.) [KTVU]
- A body was discovered underneath a highway — in an encampment at the intersection between I-280 and Highway 87 — in San Jose on Saturday morning, authorities said. The person reportedly died from an overdose. [KRON4]
- A Friday afternoon shooting in Oakland’s Fruitvale district left one woman injured, according to the Oakland Police Department. She’s reportedly in stable condition, and police say they’re investigating. [Chronicle]
- A 7-foot alligator found in a Sacramento river in early April has now died after being caught by a wildlife rescue group. Authorities still aren’t sure how the non-native reptile got there, but they reportedly suspect it might have been illegally released into the wild. [KTVU]
- Cheetahs at Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom have given birth to six cubs, five females and one male, the theme park announced this week. Visitors this spring will be able to see them at the Cheetah Creek exhibit and watch them play. [KNTV]
- Oakland police are asking the public for help after a burglar apparently broke into a residence in the Piedmont neighborhood at 3 a.m. Wednesday night and sexually assaulted the sleeping resident. [Mercury News]
