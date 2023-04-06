- All eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were blocked for about 90 minutes early Thursday following a fatal collision involving a big rig and a small car. The collision happened on the western span before the Yerba Buena tunnel around 2 a.m., and lanes reopened around 3:30 a.m. [KPIX]
- A low-pressure system will bring a smattering of rain to the Bay Area overnight tonight, with the Sonoma coast likely to get the most. San Francisco will see a windy afternoon and we may see drizzles after sunset, with more rain early Friday morning. [Chronicle]
- A suspect wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence and one count of hit-and-run was arrested Wednesday night in Santa Rosa after an hourslong standoff with SWAT officers. [KRON4]
- KRON4 is doing a "Focus on Fentanyl" series, and they just highlighted this Twitter video showing the drug circus happening at 7th and Market at 2 a.m. [KRON4]
- San Rafael police have launched a mobile response unit to address homelessness and mental health calls. [ABC 7]
- A Peninsula woman says her Audi Q5 SUV spontaneously caught fire while driving through Millbrae last month. [KTVU]
- A Sonoma man is suing the beverage company Botanic Tonics because he says their Feel Free kava beverage made him relapse after seven years of sobriety. [Chronicle]
- The Chronicle has profiled Scott Wiener and is again delving into why he's become, like Nancy Pelosi — whom he hopes to replace in the House if she steps down — a vilified figure by the far right. [Chronicle]
Photo: Logan Easterling