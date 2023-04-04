A man was found stabbed early Tuesday morning near the Bay Bridge in SoMa, and the case is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Unit.

SFPD officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street in SoMa/Rincon Hill, between Folsom and Harrison streets, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a stabbing. There they found a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. Medical aid was rendered at the scene, and the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. But he later succumbed to those injuries.

According to a release, no arrests have been made, and the case is under investigation.

The stabbing occurred about two blocks from the Bay Bridge overpass, near the Embarcadero.

KRON4 reports that the victim was a resident of Mill Valley.

This was San Francisco's 13th homicide of the year to date. As of this time last year, the city had seen 10 homicides in the calendar year.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.

