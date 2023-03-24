- An employee at The Home Depot in Hayward was arrested on suspicion of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise earlier this month, according to authorities. The CHP Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force said they found approximately 600 stolen retail items valued around $80,000, and nearly $90,000 in cash at the employee's house in Patterson, Stanislaus County. [KPIX]
- A couple is suing Airbnb and a property owner over the death of their 18-year-old son at a party thrown in a Sunnyvale home in 2021 listed as a rental. The lawsuit alleges negligence and seeks compensation for damages and a declaration that the property is a public nuisance, to prevent future Airbnb rentals. [Chronicle]
- After a tree fell on an aviary in the Oakland Zoo during the storms earlier this week, setting six rare birds free, three have been recovered after they flew back, according to a zoo spokesperson. The recovered birds are all superb starlings, small and brightly colored birds indigenous to eastern Africa, while two pied crows and a hooded vulture are still on the loose but reportedly nearby. [KTVU]
- A 77-year-old man has been reported missing in Potrero Hill, police say. The man, Boon Kwa, an Asian man about 5-feet-3-inches tall who weighs about 120 pounds, was apparently last seen at his home in the 2100 block of 22nd Street, just across the 101 Freeway from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. [SF Examiner]
- Today was the once-a-year Pliny the Younger release day at Russian River's Santa Rosa and Windsor brew pubs — and hundreds of people lined up, starting at six in the morning. [KPIX]
- A man was arrested on the suspicion of breaking into homes, allegedly targeting women while they slept, Redwood City police said Friday. [KTVU]
