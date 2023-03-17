- The Mission’s El Rio has some beautiful new bathrooms, courtesy of local designers and a GoFundMe (that you can still donate to). That means an extra ADA bathroom and a two-stall “stunner” that are already being featured in photoshoots. [48Hills]
- In another blow to mid-Market, Reddit is downsizing and moving offices. After its lease at 1455 Market Street expires in September, the company is reportedly moving its headquarters over to Rincon Hill. [SF Business Times]
- An Oakland man who was previously in prison for conspiracy to commit attempted murder was recently sentenced to 33 months in prison after police found that firearm in his possession. The man, Zayonta Casmire, 31, was previously a part of a major 2013 prosecution targeting an Oakland-based gang. [East Bay Times]
- The health and sewage agencies in two Bay Area jurisdictions — Marin County and Half Moon Bay — recently began testing wastewater for traces of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and nicotine to. The goal is to find trends and patterns in drug use and overdoses, local officials say. [Chronicle]
- Looking for something fun to do for St. Patrick’s Day? Funcheap has got you covered.
- The SFMTA unveiled the “first protected bike lane in the Financial District” on Battery Street this week. [Hoodline]
Image via SFMTA.