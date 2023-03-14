A man was killed early Saturday morning, possibly while sleeping, in a gang-style hit at a long-term care facility in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood, and two gunmen are being sought by police.

The shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. Saturday, as the East Bay Times reports, and the victim was a 23-year-old resident of a long-term care facility on the 300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. The nature of the care provided at the 53-bed facility was not disclosed, and nor was any potential motive for the crime.

Two suspects allegedly entered the facility and shot the victim, and it's also not clear whether the victim was awake or asleep at the time of the shooting.

The victim was found in bed, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was an Oakland resident, but they have not clarified how long he had resided at the facility. The facility is reportedly open to all ages — and maybe is a rehab? No other patients or staff were injured in the shooting.

This was Oakland's 20th homicide of the year to date.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooters. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950, or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.