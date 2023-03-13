Two cars collided Sunday evening in SF's Mission District, and in an apparent act of road rage, one driver shot the other driver before fleeing the scene.

In another heinous act that leads to a greater sense of unease in the Mission District, a driver on a Mission District alley shot another driver immediately after what sounds like a fender-bender collision.

As KRON4 reports, SFPD officers were called to the scene of Hoff Street — a one-block alley off 16th Street between Mission and Valencia — on a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told officers that one man had been shot and had transported himself to the hospital.

The story that emerged is that the victim was driving his car on the alley — off of which is a city-owned parking garage — when he collided with the male suspect. As the victim got out of his car to inspect the damage to the vehicles, the suspect shot him.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect fled the scene, and it's not clear whether the victim got any license plate information.

No arrest has been made, and the SFPD would welcome any tips at 415-575-4444 or you can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."