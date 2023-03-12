- Saturday night and Sunday morning's rains flooded several lanes of Interstate 880 near Fremont, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reportedly, northbound I-880 from south of Thornton Avenue has lanes two, three, and four closed, while on the southbound side, the fourth lane is shut. [KRON4]
- A California Highway Patrol airplane located a stolen car on I-80 in Contra Costa County around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the agency said. This prompted a chase between CHP patrol, the airplane, and the stolen car before CHP caught up to the car and arrested the passenger — you can even watch the video. [Facebook]
- A structure fire broke out early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. at History Park in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department. It’s unclear the cause of the fire and if there were any injuries. [KRON4]
- According to authorities, two migrant smuggling boats capsized off the coast of a San Diego in the surf, resulting in the deaths of eight people, with seven people still reported missing. [AP News]
- The Oscars are Sunday night — and here’s how you can watch this year, even if Will Smith isn’t allowed back. [Mercury News]
- A man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Saturday in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood, according to the Oakland Police Department. [Chronicle]
