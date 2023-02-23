In a Los Angeles trial in which Governor Gavin Newsom's wife was a star witness, convicted super-predator Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years for rape and sexual assault charges.

Disgraced one-time movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 70, now has a total of 39 years in prison facing him, and he is now all but guaranteed to spend the rest of his days either in a prison cell or attempting to appeal one or both of his convictions in New York and Los Angeles. The three felony counts on which he was convicted in December, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object, all relate to one woman, Jane Doe 1, now result in 16 more years of jail time on top of the 23 he faces from a conviction in New York that he is already hoping to appeal.

As the New York Times reports, his defense attorneys are also seeking a new trial in Los Angeles, claiming that the jury was improperly instructed when it came to some evidence pertaining to Jane Doe 1.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom testified in the trial in November. Originally listed in court documents as Jane Doe 4, Newsom testified that Weinstein assaulted her in a hotel room at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2005 under the auspices of a business meeting. She said that he had penetrated her both digitally and with his "fish-like" penis, and that he had forced oral copulation on her. The description of events was similar to those testified to by multiple women, but Weinstein's defense tried to portray the encounter as consensual, with Newsom having "indicated pleasure" at the time. Newsom testified that she had faked an orgasm to try to get the encounter to stop, after which his attorneys tried to get her to repeat that faked orgasm on the stand.

"This is not When Harry Met Sally. I'm not doing that," Newsom replied.

Newsom was also referred to by Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman as "just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead."

The jury ended up being hung on the charges related to Newsom, as well as charges relating to another Jane Doe, identified as model and screenwriter Lauren Young. The jury acquitted Weinstein of a sexual battery charge related to a massage therapist.

Weinstein's future of incarceration is all but assured, and the LA Times reports that District Attorney George Gascon still has not decided whether to retry Weinstein on the counts on which the jury couldn't decide.

And, the LA Times adds, that "In handing down his punishment, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench ruled Weinstein cannot serve the two sentences concurrently," meaning that these 16 years would come after he completes his sentence in New York.

Weinstein is reportedly already in poor health.

Top image: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)