A 60-year-old San Francisco man is being charged with a hate crime after allegedly chasing and yelling threats at a woman of color in Dolores Park on Sunday.

The incident, which seems to have gone unreported in the media, apparently occurred on Sunday, February 19. Police allege that John Killops chased a woman through Dolores Park while yelling racial epithets and threatening to kill her. The woman identifies as Black and Latina.

SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that Killops would be charged with a felony for making criminal threats with a hate crime enhancement. Jenkins's office believes there is evidence that the crime was motivated by a hostility or animus toward Black people.

"Unfortunately, there are people in San Francisco who harbor hate and animus towards others because of the color of their skin or who they are," Jenkins said in a statement. “No one should face threats, violence, or discrimination because of who they are period. Hate crimes have been a constant threat against a variety of communities in San Francisco, and we shall seek justice in this case and work to hold Mr. Killops accountable for his actions."

Killops was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. If found guilty, he could face up to six years in prison, and the DA's office said it would be seeking pretrial detention in order to keep Killops off the streets.

This is the second alleged hate crime attack in Dolores Park in three weeks.

In a January 30th incident, 30-year-old Armando Sanchez Vazuquez allegedly threw a brick and a metal grate at three Korean American victims, one of whom was 73 years old. Sanchez Vazuquez was allegedly yelling "Go back to China" at the time of the incident. He was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of elder abuse.

DA Jenkins issued a statement after those charges were filed saying, "I am taking the concerns of our AAPI community, especially our elders, to heart and want them and all of San Francisco to know that there will be accountability and consequences for people who choose to engage in hate and violence."

