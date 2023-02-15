A new indoor miniature golf spot has opened in Emeryville — and you can go there for both tee time and happy hour. Tipsy Putt, a Sacramento-based family-operated game pub, is the newest addition to Emeryville's Bay Street Mall.

Tipsy Putt features a craft beer bar, a nine-hole miniature golf course, patio areas, private party rooms, and a "speakeasy" backroom called the Trophy Club (which needs a password, but don't worry, it's available online). The venue is family friendly during the day, but becomes 21-and-up after 5 p.m. The owners are marketing Tipsy Putt as perfect for a “first date, delicious beer, team building event, adult birthday party, watching sports, happy hour, or to challenge your friends at a game,” according to the website.

Now OPEN in Emeryville!



Tipsy Putt Emeryville is open on Bay St.



⛳️ Open 7 days a week at 11am

🌮 We serve lunch, dinner and late night eats

🤩 All ages until 5pm, 21+ thereafter

🏌️‍♀️ Our golf corse is waiting for you

🤫 Our speakeasy @trophyclubbar opens soon! pic.twitter.com/I1I6mNuya0 — Tipsy Putt (@TipsyPutt) February 2, 2023



Tipsy Putt opened at the beginning of February as part of the ownership’s recent expansion throughout the Bay Area, with two other locations already in Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe, and new locations planned for Monterey and Sunnyvale in the coming year.

The Emeryville location has a tight nine holes with a model of the Bay Bridge as its centerpiece a la San Francisco’s Urban Putt, but it also has plenty of TVs, board games, photo booths, and oversized Connect Four. A weekly trivia night and drag bingo are in the works, as well.

The food menu has shareable plates like party nachos topped with grilled meats and huge two-pound burritos, according to the Chronicle. The drinks are flowing with dozens of taps of mostly local beer, such as Calicraft, Original Pattern, Faction, Dokkaebier, and Ghost Town, according to Eater. The bar also has some playful mixed drinks such as the “I’ll Beat Steph Curry at Mini Golf.”

For even more drinking and to get away from the hustle-bustle of the mini golf, the not-so-hidden speakeasy in the back, the Trophy Club, is open to the public, but has a limited capacity. It requires an exclusive password that changes every day (that’s posted on social media). Alternatively, people have the option to buy a "lifetime membership" for $250, which gives them and three guests guaranteed entry into the Trophy Club plus membership benefits like priority access to tee-time reservations, unlimited putt putt for life, and deals on merch and party rooms.

