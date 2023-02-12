- If you’re watching Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, you’ll see the national anthem flyover carried out by a historic all-female crew for the first time, including Navy Lieutenant Commander Calli Zimmerman who grew up in San Jose. And here’s what else you need to know about the game this Super Bowl Sunday. [KPIX / KTVU]
- San Francisco is proposing a permanent extension for its parking meter hours and days, aiming to make Sundays paid days instead of free ones and extend meter hours Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The extra money will apparently go to fund Muni, which has a predicted deficit of $214 million by 2026. [ABC7]
- By the end of last year, eviction cases reached pre-pandemic levels in the Bay Area counties of Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Franscisco, and San Mateo, as tenant protections expired. Alameda County remains the exception (for now), which still has tight restrictions on evictions in place since the beginning of the pandemic, although landlord groups are reportedly trying to lift them. [Mercury News]
- According to a letter from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School brought cotton balls to school and distributed them among other students in a seemingly deliberate act of ridicule towards Black History Month. The incident prompted a condemnation from the school district and the local NAACP chapter. [KRON4]
- An individual in Oakland who became trapped underground after a wall collapsed was rescued by firefighters Friday, according to officials. The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and is expected to recover. [Chronicle]
On Feb10, ACFD Rescue 24 responded to a Level 2 Rescue to assist @OaklandFireCA for a patient trapped below ground level due to a retaining wall that collapsed. The pt was rescued and transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Photos by SUMODOG/ACFD #ACFD@OaklandFireLive— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 11, 2023
- The Warriors will have to decide by 6:30 p.m. tonight what to do about the four-team trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons that’s in jeopardy after Portland’s Gary Payton failed his medical exam. The Warriors accused Portland of witholding information about Payton, but the league's deadline to alter the trade has passed, and blowing up the deal would cost the Warriors $35 million in luxury tax. [ABC7]
- Officials have announced that a man has been taken into custody for a fatal hit-and-run and carjacking incident in Sacramento that resulted in the deaths of five individuals on Thursday evening. [KTVU]
