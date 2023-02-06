- It will be mostly dry and sunny this week, with a brief warm-up on Thursday and Friday. More rain is on tap for next weekend. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, still on administrative leave over a complaint from a federal monitor, continued pushing back on his disciplinary status on Sunday. At an event at Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland, Armstrong said the monitor reached "faulty conclusions" and used "embarrassing" reasoning in a report about Armstrong's handling of a sergeant's discipline in a 2021 car-crash incident. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- The sheriff in Marin County has announced two arrests in connection with a January 26 stabbing in Marin City. 18-year-old Julian Nicholas Wilson of Larkspur has been charged with attempted murder, and 22-year-old Daeshawn Damarri Burr has been charged with destruction of evidence. [KPIX]
- One person died in a double shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. [NBC Bay Area]
- Rain didn’t dampen the Lunar New Year spirit on Saturday as participants and onlookers alike converged on downtown to celebrate the 2023 Alaska Airlines Chinese New Year Parade, and Hoodline has photos.
- A powerful, 7.8M earthquake struck southeastern Turkey early Monday, and the death toll is 2,100 and rising. [New York Times]
- County officials in Alameda County have installed raised Botts' dots on the road at several intersections in San Lorenzo in order to deter sideshows. [KTVU]
- Beyonce surpassed the record for most Grammy wins last night but still could not win Album of the Year, and Bonnie Raitt still has more general-category wins than Bey, so the world makes no sense the Recording Academy needs to check itself. [NY Mag]
