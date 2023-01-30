- Hundreds (thousands?) of people protested in Downtown Oakland Sunday evening over the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. The protest was organized by the Anti-Police-Terror Project, and speakers at the preceding rally included Oscar Grant’s uncle Cephus "Bobby" Johnson. [KRON4/KTVU]
- It was three years ago today that the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern." There were only a handful of detected cases in the U.S. at the time, and it would be six weeks before lockdowns began. [NPR]
- This January's rains may be the result, in part, of the weakening La Nina phase, which is moving toward being totally neutral in the next two months. The stage is being set for a possible "teeter totter" directly into El Nino next winter. [Chronicle]
- After Friday's release of bodycam footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, Elon Musk issued a brief (two-word) apology on Twitter for having helped amplify a false conspiracy theory last fall about the attack. [KTVU]
- Early Friday, someone flipped and crashed their lime-green Lamborghini flip in a suspected DUI incident in Petaluma. [Chronicle]
- There was a frost advisory for much of the Bay Are this morning amid predicted cold temps overnight. [NBC Bay Area]
- On the block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland where a shootout took place last Monday, every business is marked by bullet holes from either that or previous shootings on the block. [East Bay Times]
- US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says that age 13 is too young to be on social media. [CNN]
- Demand for used cars is falling precipitously across the U.S., putting pressure on Carvana and other companies that grew quickly the last three years. [New York Times]
Photo: ForNenna/Twitter