Just in time for the Ferry Building’s 125th birthday, we have fresh new renderings of the enhancements coming to the plazas and marketplace, including a new coat of paint with a custom color called “Ferry Building Gray.”

The Embarcadero’s Ferry Building opened in 1898, which means this year will mark its 125th birthday. And it’s been quietly undergoing some renovations since 2019. You may not have even noticed these restorations, which amount to some repainting and repairs to the facade. But the Chronicle reports that new renderings have just been posted of more ambitious upcoming renovations, including the repainting of the signature clock tower to the new color “Ferry Building Gray.”

We are excited to share plans for enhancements to the Ferry Building that are designed to benefit the public, protect its status as a historic landmark and support the Ferry Building Marketplace’s beloved merchants.



For additional information: https://t.co/eyCcvAzfpZ pic.twitter.com/G6eUCsElXG — Ferry Building (@Ferry_Building) January 18, 2023

Wait, is “Ferry Building Gray” even a real color? It is now! According to the Ferry Building Marketplace’s description of their upcoming “enhancements,” Ferry Building Gray is a custom-mixed color that “represents the varied warm gray tones of the building’s original Colusa sandstone. The final phase of that restoration project — painting the iconic clocktower — will be completed in 2023.”

Above is a rendering of some changes coming to the north side (the Gott’s Roadside area, a part of the building technically called The Arcade). The Ferry Building Marketplace website says that “updates include enclosed spaces to accommodate new kitchens and added indoor seating for up to three restaurants.”

The Ferry Building is obviously a choice location, but some restaurants do well there and others just don’t. Superstar chef Traci des Jardins’s Mijita was a surprise pre-pandemic closure there — though it did hang on for over a decade — and the new Señor Sisig there has been a hit.

On the Bay side, the glass-line will be extended and more operable window systems will be added, adding more versatility to the indoor-outdoor vibe. The project also says that “Modern infrastructure, such as new electrical systems, lighting, additional outdoor seating and a retail kiosk, will allow for flexible activation and programming on the Ferry Plaza seven days a week.”

The Ferry Building Marketplace website says, “The Ferry Building has been reaching out to additional key stakeholders to get input and will further engage the community,” which is another way of saying they don’t have all their permits yet. Still, this is hardly a controversial project. And if all goes to plan, the clocktower will be repainted this year, and all of the renovations are expected to be finished by 2025.

But there are no shop or restaurant closures expected throughout construction, and the three-times-weekly Foodwise Ferry Plaza Farmers Market is still expected to happen every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Related: Señor Sisig Headed to Ferry Building With Expanded Menu and Cocktails [SFist]



Images: FerryBuildingMarketplace.com